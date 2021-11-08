Antigen rapid tests by ‘trained professionals’ to be recognised as valid pre-departure tests for some travellers to Singapore

The new protocol will apply to all travellers entering Singapore from these countries, including those coming here via the vaccinated travel lane scheme.. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 — Antigen rapid tests administered by “trained professionals” will be recognised as a valid pre-departure Covid-19 test from 11.59pm on Thursday (Nov 11), for travellers entering Singapore from Category II and III countries, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

These countries include Australia, Brunei, Canada, the Philippines and the United States.

The new protocol will apply to all travellers entering Singapore from these countries, including those coming here via the vaccinated travel lane scheme.

Previously, such travellers had to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab and test negative for Covid-19 up to two days before flying to Singapore.

The antigen rapid test must be performed by trained professionals such as medical professionals and government-recognised trained professionals, and they must be taken up to two days before departure.

MOH said in its statement today that the changes to testing protocols are in alignment with ongoing testing protocols here.

More vaccinated travel lanes

Singapore is also opening vaccinated travel lanes to Finland and Sweden from Nov 29, with applications for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders opening on Nov 22.

This is on top of the travel lanes with Australia, Brunei, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States.

Another travel lane with South Korea will launch on Nov 15.

Travellers coming via the vaccinated travel lane scheme do not need to serve stay-home notice. Instead, they have to produce a negative pre-departure test taken within two days before departure and undergo an on-arrival PCR test.

Several new countries will also be placed under Categories II and III from 11.59pm on Nov 11.

For example, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam will be placed in Category II.

Bangladesh, Thailand, the Philippines and Sri Lanka will be among the countries placed in Category III from Nov 11. — TODAY