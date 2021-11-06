Yishun shelter collapse: 3 people injured after bus hits taxi stand

A passenger bus crashed into a taxi bay near Yishun MRT station on November 6, 2021 and the covered walkway to the bay partially collapsed, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 6 — Three people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after a bus crashed into a taxi bay near Yishun MRT station this afternoon (November 6), said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

It received a call for assistance on Yishun Avenue 2 at about 1pm.

“Upon SCDF's arrival, a passenger bus had crashed into a taxi bay and the covered walkway to the bay had partially collapsed,” SCDF said.

“No one was trapped in the passenger bus.”

Tower Transit said in a Facebook post that the bus captain has been suspended.

According to the transport operator, the bus which was plying service 969 hit the shelter “shortly after 1pm”.

“We are in the process of getting in touch with the injured and their families and assisting the authorities with an investigation,” said Tower Transit.

“To those affected in any way by the accident, we’re very sorry.”

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the 63-year-old male driver and two female pedestrians, 60 and 64, were conscious when taken to hospital.

“Police investigations are ongoing,” added SPF.

Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, a Member of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC, said he visited the scene after being informed of the incident.

While noting that “investigation is underway to find out the exact cause of the accident”, he said preliminary checks showed the bus may have “hit one of the beams supporting the covered linkway, causing the roof to collapse”.

“I am in touch with LTA, SCDF and the police to get updates. We will work together to resolve this situation and provide support to the victims and their families where necessary,” said Assoc Prof Faishal.

Mr Raju Thenashkumar, who was driving past the area, told CNA he heard a sound ”like breaking some biscuits”. He saw a bus and “a two-storey high shelter which just came down”.

He pulled over and saw a woman who was conscious but seemed to be in shock.

“One side of the roof was still stuck with the bus,” said Mr Thenashkumar, adding that he told the bus driver not to reverse for fear that it would cause the whole shelter to collapse.

Five or six passers-by called for an ambulance.

He drove off after about five minutes and saw an ambulance on the way.

When CNA visited the area at about 2.45pm, workers could be seen preparing to remove the fallen shelter with a lorry crane.

SCDF officers were also attending to the incident.

CNA has contacted the Land Transport Authority for more information. CAN — TODAY