Covid-19: 3,635 new cases in Singapore; 12 more deaths bring tally to 442

Singapore on Wednesday logged 3,635 new cases of Covid-19 and 12 more deaths due to complications from the disease. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 4 — Singapore on Wednesday (Nov 3) logged 3,635 new cases of Covid-19 and 12 more deaths due to complications from the disease.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there were 72 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration, down from the 74 reported the day before.

In addition, there were 69 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs, five more than on Tuesday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support went down from 308 on Tuesday to 293 on Wednesday.

In total, there are 410 ICU beds, of which 298 are now occupied — 141 by Covid-19 patients.

This puts the ICU utilisation rate at 72.7 per cent, the same as the day before.

MOH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be “more adversely affected by Covid-19”, especially if they are not vaccinated.

Among the new infections recorded on Wednesday, 3,223 were in the community, 409 were made up of migrant worker dormitory residents and the remaining three were imported.

There were 535 people above the age of 60 among the community cases.

The ratio of community cases in the past week compared with the week before stood at 0.96, down from the 1.09 reported the day before.

The 12 who died were aged between 59 and 99.

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” the ministry said without giving more details.

In total, 442 people here have died of Covid-19 complications.

Local situation

Singapore has registered a total of 207,975 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

A total of 3,340 recovered patients were discharged on Wednesday, including 475 aged 60 and above.

There are still, however, 1,665 patients who remain warded in the hospitals, 45 fewer than on Tuesday.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who had mild or no symptoms was 98.7 per cent, MOH said. During the same period:

0.7 per cent of patients required oxygen aid

0.2 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care

0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in ICU

0.2 per cent had died

Clusters under monitoring

Among large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, nine had new cases. This was two more clusters compared to Tuesday.

A total of 23 new infections were added to these nine large clusters.

Vaccinations

As of Nov 2, 84 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated and 85 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

MOH added that 16 per cent of the population have received their booster shots.

In the past seven days: