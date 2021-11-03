Singapore police to probe 183 people after raids on nightspots including unlicensed ‘KTV-concept’ joints

An unlicensed ‘KTV-concept’ outlet operating within a mixed-use industrial unit along Tagore Lane. — Singapore Police Force pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 — The police are investigating 183 people after islandwide enforcement checks on 70 public entertainment and nightlife outlets between September 13 and October 23.

A total of 15 outlets were found to have committed various public entertainment and liquor control offences, as well as breaches of Covid-19 laws, the police said in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 3).

Several of the operators were also purportedly running unlicensed “KTV-concept” outlets, the police added.

Among the cases was an illegal KTV joint allegedly operating within a shophouse unit along Syed Alwi Road.

In a raid on October 2, the police found eight men and a woman, aged between 18 and 33, in the unit.

The unit contained several private rooms equipped with karaoke systems, televisions and microphones.

Bottles of liquor were also found in the rooms, which were allegedly supplied to customers, police said.

A 21-year-old man, one of the nine people in the unit, was established to be the purported operator of the outlet.

He was also found to be involved in other offences and was in possession of substances believed to be controlled drugs and drug-taking paraphernalia, police said.

The man was arrested for public entertainment, liquor and drug-related offences.

Another man and a woman, aged between 18 and 21, who were found to be in the company of the 21-year-old man, were also arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

All nine people are assisting with investigations for Covid-19 safe distancing breaches, added the police.

In another incident on October 4, the police received a call for assistance regarding a large gathering in a mixed-use industrial building along Upper Paya Lebar Road.

A 28-year-old man was allegedly found running a common gaming house in a unit within the building, helped by another 28-year-old man, police said.

Another 10 men and three women, aged between 21 and 51, were allegedly found playing poker and pool on a poker table and a pool table in the unit.

The unit also contained a private room furnished with a karaoke system, gaming consoles, speakers and microphones.

All 15 were arrested for illegal gambling offences and are also being investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures, police said.

A 25-year-old man, who was not present during police checks, is also being investigated for illegal gambling offences and for the provision of public entertainment without a licence.

A third incident on October 23 involved an unlicensed “KTV-concept” outlet operating within a mixed-use industrial unit along Tagore Lane.

The police found 39 men and 16 women, aged between 18 and 45, inside.

The unit was separated into two decks, each with a lounge area equipped with karaoke systems, televisions, speakers and flashing lights.

Bottles of liquor were also found on several tables.

Two of the men, aged between 31 and 35, were established to be the alleged operators of the outlet and were arrested for public entertainment and liquor control offences.

All 55 people will also be investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures, the police added.

Those convicted of supplying liquor without a valid licence and providing public entertainment without a valid licence can be fined up to S$20,000 for each offence.

Those found guilty of breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to US$10,000, or receive both punishments.

The police said they will continue to carry out regular checks on public entertainment outlets to suppress vice and other illicit activities.

“Members of the public and businesses are advised to take the prevailing safe management measures seriously,” they added. — TODAY