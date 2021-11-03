Covid-19: 3,496 new cases in Singapore; nine more deaths bring tally to 430

Among the new infections recorded yesterday, 3,352 were in the community, 141 were made up of migrant worker dormitory residents and the remaining three were imported. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 — Singapore yesterday logged 3,496 new cases of Covid-19 and nine more deaths due to complications from the disease.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there were 74 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration, up from the 67 reported the day before.

In addition, there were 64 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs, two more than on Monday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support went up from 288 on Monday to 308 yesterday.

In total, there are 396 ICU beds, of which 288 are now occupied — 138 by Covid-19 patients.

This means that the ICU utilisation rate is now 72.7 per cent, up from the 67.1 per cent reported the day before.

MOH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be “more adversely affected by Covid-19” especially if they are not vaccinated.

Among the new infections recorded yesterday, 3,352 were in the community, 141 were made up of migrant worker dormitory residents and the remaining three were imported.

There were 538 people above the age of 60 among the community cases.

The ratio of community cases in the past week compared with the week before stood at 1.09, up from the 1.05 reported the day before.

The nine who died were aged between 53 and 93.

“All of them, except for two unvaccinated individuals, had various underlying medical conditions,” the ministry said without giving more details.

In total, 430 people here have died of Covid-19 complications.

Local situation

Singapore has registered a total of 204,340 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

A total of 3,006 recovered patients were discharged yesterday, including 472 aged 60 and above.

There are still, however, 1,710 patients who remain warded in the hospitals, seven fewer than on Monday.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who had mild or no symptoms was 98.7 per cent, MOH said. During the same period:

0.8 per cent of patients required oxygen aid

0.2 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care

0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in ICU

0.2 per cent had died

Clusters under monitoring

Among large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, seven had new cases. This was one more cluster compared to Monday.

A total of 21 new infections were added to these seven large clusters.

Vaccinations