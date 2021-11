People wearing protective face masks cross a street, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Singapore July 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 — Singapore could see as many as 2,000 Covid-19 deaths annually, Janil Puthucheary, a senior minister of state said in parliament today.

The minister did not specify how many years that estimate might apply for. — Reuters