Covid-19: 3,277 new cases in Singapore; 10 more deaths bring tally to 339

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 — Singapore on Tuesday (Oct 26) logged 3,277 new cases of Covid-19 and 10 more deaths due to complications from the disease.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here that there were 79 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration, down from the 107 reported the day before.

In addition, there were 67 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs, three more than on Monday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support went up from 261 on Monday to 289 on Tuesday.

In total, there are 360 ICU beds, of which 285 are now occupied — with 146 of these occupied by Covid-19 patients.

This means that the ICU utilisation rate is now 79.2 per cent, down from 83.6 per cent the day before.

MOH said that it has been working with the hospitals to set aside more ICU beds for Covid-19 patients to be used “as and when we need them”.

“In view of the current ICU occupancy rates, we have triggered the next 100 ICU beds, which will be ready next week.”

It stressed, however, that while it is able to “stand up” the ICU beds at short notice, the “increased load of patients adds strain and pressure on the healthcare system and our healthcare workers”.

“We encourage everyone to get vaccinated if they have not done so, so as to protect themselves and help ease the patient load on the healthcare system.

“For those who are not vaccinated, we urge them to minimise unnecessary movement and social interactions.”

Among the new infections recorded on Tuesday, 2,984 were in the community, 288 were made up of migrant worker dormitory residents and the remaining five were imported.

The ratio of community cases in the past week compared with the week before stood at 1.11, down from the 1.18 reported on Monday.

On Tuesday, there were 506 people above the age of 60 among the community cases, MOH said.

The 10 who died were all aged between 66 and 98.

“All except an unvaccinated case had various underlying medical conditions,” the ministry said without giving more details.

In total, 339 people here have died of Covid-19 complications, including 238 this month alone.

Local situation

Singapore has registered a total of 179,095 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,787 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, eight more than the day before.

Among all Covid-19 community cases who have been onboarded or admitted:

19,013, or 72.4 per cent of them, were undergoing home recovery

4,570 (17.4 per cent) were in community care facilities

1,787 (6.8 per cent) were in hospital, mostly for observation

878 (3.3 per cent) were in Covid-19 treatment facilities

Separately, some 2,856 cases were discharged on Tuesday, of whom 435 were people above the age of 60.

MOH said that over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who had mild or no symptoms was 98.7 per cent. During the same period:

0.9 per cent of patients required oxygen aid

0.1 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring under intensive care

0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in ICU

0.2 per cent had died

Clusters under monitoring

Among large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, six had new cases, MOH said on Tuesday. This was one fewer cluster compared to Monday.

A total of 23 new infections were added to these six large clusters.

MOH said that in the past seven days, the number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated cases who were critically ill in ICU was at 0.5 and 4.3 per 100,000 population respectively.

Over the same period, the number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated cases who died was 0.1 and 0.8 per 100,000 population respectively.

And among those aged 60 and above, the number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated cases who were critically ill under intensive care was 2.2 and 31.7 respectively.

“The number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated seniors who died are 0.4 and 8.1 respectively,” it added.

Vaccinations

As of Oct 25, 84 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

MOH added that 13 per cent of the population have received their booster shots.

A total of 10,003,952 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty, Moderna and Sinovac) have been administered.

So far, 4,731,066 people have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,670,973 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

A further 724,762 people have taken their booster shots, MOH said.

In addition, 42,623 doses of other vaccines that are recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 24,130 individuals. — TODAY