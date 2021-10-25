Covid-19: 3,383 new cases in Singapore; 15 more deaths bring tally to 315

Singapore on Sunday (Oct 24) registered 3,383 new cases of Covid-19. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 — Singapore on Sunday (Oct 24) registered 3,383 new cases of Covid-19 and 15 more deaths due to complications from the disease.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here that there were 97 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration, and 58 are critically ill and intubated in ICUs.

The number of patients who require oxygen support went up from 269 on Saturday to 278 on Sunday.

In total there are 362 ICU beds, of which 287 are now occupied with 155 of these occupied by Covid-19 patients.

Among the new infections recorded on Sunday, 2,708 were in the community, 667 were made up of migrant worker dormitory residents and the remaining eight were imported.

The ratio of community cases in the past week compared with the week before stands at 1.14.

On Sunday, there were 428 seniors above the age of 60 among the community cases, MOH said.

The 15 who died were eight men and seven women aged between 58 and 100. They were all Singapore citizens.

Eight were not vaccinated against Covid-19, one was partially vaccinated and six were vaccinated. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

In total, 315 people here have died from complications due to the disease, including 214 this month alone.

Local situation

Singapore has registered a total of 172,644 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

As of Sunday, there are 1,738 patients who are in hospital, 58 more than the day before.

Among all Covid-19 community cases who have been onboarded or admitted:

17,862, or 70.4 per cent of them, are undergoing home recovery

4,817 (19 per cent) are in community care facilities

1,738 (6.8 per cent) are in hospital, mostly for observation

961 (3.8 per cent) are in Covid-19 treatment facilities

MOH said that over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who had mild or no symptoms is 98.6 per cent.

During the same period, 0.9 per cent of cases required oxygen aid, 0.1 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU, 0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in the ICU, and 0.2 per cent has died

Among those who required oxygen supplementation and ICU, 46.2 per cent were fully vaccinated and 53.8 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated

Clusters under monitoring

Among large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, five had new cases. A total of 26 new infections were added to these five large clusters.

Vaccinations

As of Oct 23, 84 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 9,773,881 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty and Moderna) have been administered.

So far, 4,629,597 people have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,573,743 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

MOH added that to date, it has invited about 910,000 eligible people to receive their vaccine booster.

It said that 699,542 individuals have received their booster shots and another 79,000 have booked their appointments.

In addition, 238,589 doses of other vaccines such as Sinovac that are recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 121,927 individuals. — TODAY