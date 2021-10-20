In Singapore, man and woman under police probe for allegedly hurling vulgarities at public servants, breaching Covid-19 measures

The offence of using abusive words against a public servant or public service worker is punishable under the Protection from Harassment Act with a fine of up to S$5,000, up to 12 months imprisonment, or both. ― Picture courtesy of National Environment Agency

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 — A 32 year-old man and 46-year-old woman are being investigated by the police for allegedly verbally abusing public servants in two separate incidents.

The police said in a statement yesterday (October 19) that the first incident involving the woman occurred on August 21 this year, when the police received a report about liquor being consumed in public after the permitted timing of 10.30pm.

When police officers arrived, they saw the woman socialising with three men at a park connector near Pandan Gardens, and all four were not wearing masks.

Upon the officers’ request to put on their masks, the three men complied, but the woman refused to wear a mask.

“Despite repeated advice by the officers, she refused to comply and allegedly hurled vulgarities at them,” the police said.

“The woman was then arrested for the offences of disorderly behaviour and using abusive words against a public servant.”

The police said the woman is also assisting with investigations into a breach of safe distancing measures.

The second incident occurred on August 29 this year, when the police received a call for assistance from a safe distancing enforcement officer from the National Environment Agency.

The officer informed the police that the 32-year-old man had been sitting on a marked seat at Boon Lay Place Food Village, and he had advised the man against doing so.

“Instead of complying, the man allegedly challenged the safe distancing enforcement officer’s authority to enforce safe distancing measures and hurled vulgarities at the safe distancing enforcement officer,” the police said.

The man was issued with a notice of composition for non-compliance with safe distancing measures, said the police. He is currently assisting with investigations for allegedly using abusive words against a public servant.

The offence of using abusive words against a public servant or public service worker is punishable under the Protection from Harassment Act with a fine of up to S$5,000, up to 12 months imprisonment, or both.

Those guilty of breaching regulations under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, such as safe distancing measures, could be fined up to S$10,000, and face up to six months imprisonment, or both.

For first-time offenders, the offence of disorderly behaviour is punishable under the Miscellaneous Offence (Public Order and Nuisance) Act with a fine up to S$2,000, up to six months imprisonment, or both.

Upon second or subsequent convictions, individuals are liable for a fine up to S$5,000, up to 12 months imprisonment, or both.

“The police take a stern view of abusive behaviour against public servants who are carrying out their duties and irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of safe distancing measures,” the police said.

“Offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law.” ― TODAY