In Singapore, four nightspots ordered to close for alleged breach of Covid-19 rules, 14 suspected gang members arrested

A view of The Base Bistro at 401 MacPherson Road, one of the premises raided by the police. ― Picture courtesy of Singapore Police Force

SINGAPORE, Oct 16 — The police have arrested 14 men, aged 16 to 44, for being suspected members of unlawful societies, and four nightlife venues have been ordered to close for allegedly flouting Covid-19 rules after islandwide raids between September 28 and October 9.

In a statement yesterday (October 15), the police said the 14 men were arrested after checks conducted on 228 people during the series of islandwide anti-crime operations conducted at nightspots, food-and-beverage (F&B) outlets, shopping malls and a billiard saloon.

Police investigations are ongoing into the 14 men.

If found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society, the men may each be fined up to S$5,000 (RM15,417), or jailed for up to three years, or both.

Five the F&B outlets were discovered to have allegedly flouted Covid-19 regulations.

One of the outlets is The Base Bistro at 401 MacPherson Road. It has been ordered to close for 10 days from Oct 7 and fined S$1,000.

The outlet’s supervisor was also fined S$300 for not wearing a mask.

Another business, The Sleeping Giants at 29 Sembawang Road, allegedly broke Covid-19 rules by providing entertainment at its outlet. Investigations are ongoing.

Another two F&B establishments — Mama Chin Nonya Cafe and Phorage restaurant — have been ordered to close for 10 days.

Mama Chin Nonya Cafe was fined S$1,000, while 13 people at Phorage were issued with notices of composition of S$1,000 each.

SMLJ Pub located at 22 Circular Road in the Boat Quay area has been ordered to close for 20 days from October 15 and fined S$2,000.

If found guilty of breaching Covid-19 regulations, the businesses could be fined up to S$10,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both, for their first conviction.

“The police have zero tolerance towards secret society activities that threaten the public safety, peace, and good order, and will not hesitate to take firm actions against those who are associated with gangs and blatantly disregard the law,” they said.

“Members of the public are also advised to take all prevailing safe distancing measures seriously.” ― TODAY