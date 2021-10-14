Singapore reports 3,190 new Covid-19 cases as nine more deaths bring tally to 192

Singapore has logged a total of 135,395 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 — Singapore yesterday (October 13) recorded 3,190 new cases of Covid-19, the first time since October 9 that the daily tally went over the 3,000 mark.

Of these, 2,686 cases were in the community, 498 were workers' dormitory residents and the remaining six were imported.

There were also nine more people who have died from Covid-19 complications here, MoH said in its nightly update on the coronavirus situation.

Of these nine, six were men and three were women. All Singaporeans, they were aged between 52 and 98.

Six of them were not vaccinated against Covid-19, two were partially vaccinated and the remaining one was vaccinated.

“Eight of them had various underlying medical conditions, while an unvaccinated case had no known medical conditions,” MoH said, without indicating when they were infected with Covid-19 or had died.

The ministry added that a 52-year-old had been partially vaccinated against the virus and had “multiple underlying medical conditions”.

In total, 192 people here have died from complications after contracting the coronavirus, including 91 this month.

Local situation

Singapore has logged a total of 135,395 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Among the new locally transmitted cases on Wednesday were 553 patients who are aged above 60, MoH said.

There are 1,507 patients who are in hospital, 112 fewer than the day before.

Of these, 300 patients require oxygen support to help them breathe, up from the 291 the day before.

The number of patients under intensive care is at 46, four more than on Tuesday.

Among all Covid-19 community cases who have been onboarded or admitted:

― 17,080, or 77.8 per cent of them, are undergoing home recovery

― 2,885 (13.1 per cent) are in community care facilities

― 1,507 (6.9 per cent) are in hospital, mostly for observation

― 473 (2.2 per cent) are in Covid-19 treatment facilities

MoH said that over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who had mild or no symptoms is 98.5 per cent.

During the same period, 1.1 per cent of cases required oxygen aid and 0.1 per cent had been warded in intensive care units

Of these, 49.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and 50.4 per cent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated

Among those who have passed away in the past 28 days, 24.1 per cent were fully vaccinated and 75.9 per cent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated

Clusters under monitoring

Among large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, two had new cases, MoH said yesterday. This was one more cluster with new cases as compared to Tuesday.

A total of four new infections were added to these two large clusters — the Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre and MWS Christalite Methodist Home.

Vaccinations

As of October 12, 84 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 9,518,022 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty and Moderna) have been administered.

So far, 4,609,566 people have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,548,440 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

MoH added that to date, it has invited about 760,000 eligible people to receive their vaccine booster.

It said that 487,673 individuals have received their booster shots and another 117,000 have booked their appointments.

In addition, 218,153 doses of other vaccines such as Sinovac that are recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 114,681 individuals. ― TODAY