Singapore issues over 2,400 vaccinated travel passes for entry into republic a day after applications opened

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore approved 2,409 vaccinated travel passes from eight countries including the United Kingdom and the United States on October 12, 2021. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 — On the first day that travellers from eight more countries were allowed to apply for vaccinated travel passes to Singapore, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) approved 2,409 of such applications.

In a statement yesterday (October 13), CAAS said that these fully vaccinated travellers will enter Singapore between October 19 and November 17. Applications for the passes were opened on Tuesday.

Out of the eight countries, the highest number of vaccinated travel passes approved were for travellers from the United Kingdom, at 976.

Of these, 546 were long-term pass holders and 430 were short-term visitors.

This was followed by France at 537, and the United States at 440.

Besides these three countries, fully vaccinated travellers from Canada (29), Denmark (80), Italy (136), the Netherlands (155) and Spain (56) have also been allowed entry under the vaccinated travel lane scheme.

The government announced last week that these eight countries had been added to the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme, in addition to Brunei and Germany, and that travellers from these eight countries could enter Singapore from October 19 once their applications are approved.

The scheme has also been extended to South Korea, but applications for travellers from there will only open on November 8.

CAAS added that a total of 5,228 vaccinated travel passes have been issued to fully vaccinated travellers from Brunei and Germany since applications opened for them on September 1.

More than 5,000 were for travellers from Germany and 210 were for those from Brunei. ― TODAY