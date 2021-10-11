MOH: 2,809 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; dip in infections likely due to fewer swabs

Singapore on Sunday (Oct 10) recorded 2,809 new cases of Covid-19. ― TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 — Singapore on Sunday (Oct 10) recorded 2,809 new cases of Covid-19, the first time in six days that the number of infections went below the 3,000 mark.

The fall in the number of cases is likely due to fewer swabs being done over the weekend at Public Health Preparedness Clinics and polyclinics, and is not indicative that the epidemic curve is bending, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

There were 2,176 cases in the community, 631 in migrant worker dormitories and two imported infections.

This brought Singapore’s total number of coronavirus cases logged since the start of the pandemic last year to 126,966.

Among the local cases are 449 seniors aged above 60.

Over the last 28 days, 98.5 per cent of local infected cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, 1.2 per cent required oxygen support and 0.1 per cent had been in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Among those who required oxygen support and were admitted into the ICU, 48.8 per cent were fully vaccinated and 51.2 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Nine more people — eight men and one woman — have died from complications due to Covid-19, MOH said.

In total, 162 people here have died from complications after contracting the coronavirus, including 61 this month.

Among those who have died over the last 28 days, 29.8 per cent were fully vaccinated and 70.2 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Among all community cases who have been onboarded or admitted, 15,837 are undergoing home recovery. A total of 2,941 cases are in community care facilities, 350 are in treatment facilities and 1,613 are currently warded in hospital, mostly for observation.

In all, 292 require oxygen support and 41 are in the ICU.

As of Saturday, 83 per cent of the population have completed their full vaccination regimen and 85 per cent have received at least one dose.

A total of 9,426,896 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna vaccines have been administered. Some 4.6 million individuals have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4.5 million have completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 212,622 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 112,381 individuals.

In all, 411,447 individuals have received their booster shots and another 74,000 have booked their appointments. — TODAY