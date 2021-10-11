Covid-19: 84 people caught for breaching safe management measures at Singapore hawker centres over three days

A gathering of more than two people seen at the Haig Road Market and Food Centre. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 — Enforcement action was taken against 84 people for breaking Covid-19 regulations at hawker centres over the weekend, such as gathering in groups of more than two.

In a news release today, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that there was stepped-up enforcement from Friday to Sunday at hawker centres across Singapore.

These included: Newton Food Centre, Whampoa Food Centre, Haig Road Market and Food Centre, Golden Mile Food Centre, Hong Lim Market and Food Centre, and the Chinatown Complex Market and Food Centre.

NEA said that the 84 members of the public were found gathering in groups of more than two, not maintaining a safe distance of 1m, and not wearing masks or having them pulled down.

It did not specify what penalties, if any, were imposed.

“While the situation has improved at these centres, we still observe occasional non-compliance of safe management measures and will continue to follow up,” NEA said.

Last week, the agency said that it had taken enforcement action against 188 people for similar breaches of Covid-19 safety rules.

Today, it said that it seeks the public’s support to work with the safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers who are tasked with ensuring people complied with the rules “for everyone’s safety”.

“While the large majority of members of the public are cooperative, there is a small proportion of offenders who are uncooperative and sometimes abusive,” NEA added.

“The authorities take a serious view of those who verbally or physically abuse public officers, and will press charges in court where warranted.”

On Saturday, the authorities announced that people who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to enter malls, large standalone stores, attractions, hawker centres and coffee shops from Oct 13.

This is so as to protect them and reduce the strain on the healthcare system here, the Ministry of Health had said.

In a reminder, NEA said that children aged 12 and below who are unvaccinated can continue to eat out at hawker centres, while others who are partially vaccinated or not vaccinated can take away food.

It stressed that the seniors should continue to stay away from crowded places and where possible, to ask household members or neighbours to buy takeaway food for them. — TODAY