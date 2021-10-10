Covid-19: Nine seniors die of complications; death toll reaches 162

In total, 162 people here have died from complications after contracting the coronavirus, including 61 this month. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE — Nine more people — eight men and one woman — have died from complications due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today.

All Singaporeans, they were aged between 70 and 88, MOH said in its daily update on the coronavirus situation here.

Two of them had been vaccinated against Covid-19, three were partially vaccinated and the remaining four were not.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, MOH said, without indicating when they were infected with Covid-19 or had died.

In total, 162 people here have died from complications after contracting the coronavirus, including 61 this month.

MOH today reported 2,809 new cases of Covid-19, with 2,176 in the community, 631 in migrant worker dormitories and two imported infections.

This brought Singapore’s total number of coronavirus cases logged since the start of the pandemic last year to 126,966. — TODAY