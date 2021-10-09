Singapore reports highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases

A man receives his vaccination at a coronavirus disease vaccination centtr in Singapore March 8, 2021. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 — Singapore’s health ministry reported 3,703 new cases of Covid-19 today, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, while it recorded 11 new deaths from the disease.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. It also tightened curbs from last week that limited social gatherings to two people and made work from home a default.

More than 80 per cent of Singapore’s population has been vaccinated against the virus. — Reuters