Singapore, South Korea to jointly launch vaccinated travel lanes on Nov 15

SINGAPORE, Oct 8 — From November 15, Singapore and South Korea will jointly launch vaccinated travel lanes between the two countries, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said today.

This is the third vaccinated travel lane Singapore has launched, after the authorities started two with Germany and Brunei about a month ago, but this is the first one that is reciprocal.

This means that from November 15, fully vaccinated travellers will be able to travel between Changi Airport and Incheon International Airport in Seoul without having to serve a quarantine order or stay-home notice.

They just have to undergo Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction swab tests, MOT said.

There will also be no restrictions on the purpose of travel, nor are travellers required to stick to a controlled itinerary or be sponsored by any organisation.

MOT said that both countries have agreed to mutually recognise each other’s Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

“This will allow fully vaccinated travellers with proof of vaccination issued in either Singapore or the Republic of Korea to enjoy vaccination-differentiated safe-management measures in both countries,” said MOT.

Before the pandemic, Singapore and South Korea were among each other’s top travel destinations, with a total of 64 weekly passenger services connecting the two countries that carried 1.6 million passengers yearly. — TODAY