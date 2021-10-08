Singapore PM to address the nation on path to Covid-19 new normal tomorrow

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he will address the country tomorrow noon regarding the local Covid-19 situation and the path to a new normal. — Singapore Ministry of Communications and Information pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Oct 8 — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he will address the country tomorrow noon regarding the local Covid-19 situation and the path to a new normal.

“Tomorrow at 12 noon, I will be addressing Singaporeans on the Covid-19 situation and the path to a new normal,” Lee said in his Facebook post on Friday evening.

The Southeast Asia city-state with about 5.7 million population has been reporting records of more than 3,000 daily Covid-19 infections over the past few days, though almost all of them are asymptomatic or mild. — Reuters