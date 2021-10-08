Singapore orders 60 F&B outlets to shut or fined for Covid-19 breaches; three converted nightclubs have licences revoked

Breaches at these premises included failing to ensure customers adhered to the permitted group size, failing to ensure workers wore masks, allowing customers to play card games in the premises, playing music or video recordings and failing to ensure a safe distance of at least 1 metre between groups of customers. — Singapore Food Agency pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Oct 8 — Sixty food and beverage (F&B) outlets have been ordered to shut or have been fined for Covid-19 breaches, including three pivoted nightclubs which had their food licences permanently revoked for allowing patrons to dine-in despite not being allowed to re-open.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) in a release today said that of the 60 F&B outlets penalised since mid-September, 36 were ordered to shut while 21 were fined.

Breaches at these premises included failing to ensure customers adhered to the permitted group size, failing to ensure workers wore masks, allowing customers to play card games in the premises, playing music or video recordings and failing to ensure a safe distance of at least 1 metre between groups of customers.

MSE said that agencies had also checked more than 600 premises and over 900 individuals for adherence to vaccinated differentiated safe distancing measures.

Checks found four F&B outlets had allowed individuals without a “cleared status” to enter or remain within their premises to eat or drink.

An individual has a “cleared status” if he is fully vaccinated, has recovered from Covid-19 or has a valid negative pre-event test within the last 24 hours.

For their breaches, two of the outlets were ordered to close for 10 days while the other two were fined S$1,000 (RM3,077) each.

MSE in its release reminded businesses that firm enforcement action will be taken against those who do not comply with safe distancing measures.

It also urged seniors to stay home and avoid congregating at hawker centres and coffee shops over the next few weeks. — TODAY