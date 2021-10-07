Death of three seniors brings Singapore Covid-19 death toll to 133

Three more people have died from complications due to Covid-19. — Picture by Raj Radarajan/TODAY

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 — Three more people have died from complications due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Oct 6).

All three were Singaporean women aged between 68 and 102.

The three were not vaccinated against Covid-19, MOH said in its daily update on the coronavirus situation here.

It added that all of them had “various underlying medical conditions”, without indicating when they were infected with Covid-19 or died.

In total, 133 people here have died from complications after contracting the coronavirus, including 32 this month alone.

MOH on Wednesday reported a record 3,577 new cases of coronavirus infection in Singapore, with 2,932 in the community, 630 in migrant worker dormitories and 15 that were imported.

This brought Singapore’s total number of coronavirus cases logged since the start of the pandemic last year to 113,381. — TODAY