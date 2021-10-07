Covid-19: 3,577 new cases in Singapore; rise in number of patients in ICU, need oxygen support

There were a record 3,577 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed on Wednesday. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 — There were a record 3,577 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed on Wednesday (Oct 6), the second day in a row that the daily caseload has breached the 3,000-mark.

Of these, 2,932 cases were in the community, 630 were workers' dormitory residents and the remaining 15 were imported.

Among the new locally transmitted cases on Wednesday are 664 patients who are aged above 60, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update on the coronavirus situation.

There are 1,520 patients who are in hospital, eight more than the day before.

Of these, 255 patients require oxygen support to help them breathe, up from the 247 reported the previous day.

The number of patients under intensive care is at 37, three more than on Tuesday.

“Of those who have fallen very ill, 239 are seniors above 60 years,” MOH said.

Three more deaths were also reported on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 133 so far.

Singapore has logged a total of 113,381 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

MOH said that over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who had mild or no symptoms is 98.3 per cent.

During the same period, 591 cases required oxygen aid and 58 had been warded in intensive care units (ICUs)

Of these, 50.5 per cent were fully vaccinated and 49.5 per cent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated

Over the last 28 days, 71 infected people have died, of whom 31 per cent were fully vaccinated and 69 per cent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated

Clusters under monitoring

Among large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, a total of eight had new cases on Wednesday. This was three more clusters with new cases than the day before.

Of the eight clusters, four were migrant worker dormitories.

The other four were a preschool at Changi Airport, the Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, a welfare home in Marsiling as well as a daycare centre for seniors near Bedok Road.

A total of 88 new infections were added to these eight large clusters on Wednesday.

Vaccinations

As of Oct 5, 83 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 9,335,067 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty and Moderna) have been administered.

So far, 4,595,196 people have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,529,653 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

MOH added that to date, it has invited about 600,000 eligible seniors to receive their vaccine booster.

It said that 341,427 individuals have received their booster shots and another 99,000 have booked their appointments.

In addition, 205,430 doses of other vaccines such as Sinovac that are recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 107,523 individuals. — TODAY