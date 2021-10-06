Nine seniors in Singapore die from Covid-19 complications, death toll reaches 130

Nine more people have died from complications due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 6 — Nine more people have died from complications due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (Oct 5).

Six of them were men and the remaining three were women.

The nine — comprising Singaporeans and permanent residents — were aged between 64 and 90.

Four of them had been vaccinated against Covid-19, two were partially vaccinated and the remaining three had not been vaccinated, MOH said in its daily update on the coronavirus situation here.

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” it added, without indicating when they were infected with Covid-19 or died.

In total, 130 people here have died from complications after contracting the coronavirus.

MOH on Tuesday reported a record 3,486 new cases of coronavirus infection in Singapore, with 2,767 in the community, 713 in migrant worker dormitories and six that were imported.

This brought Singapore’s total number of coronavirus cases logged since the start of the pandemic last year to 109,804. — TODAY