Eight Singaporean seniors die of Covid-19 complications; death toll reaches 121

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 — Eight more people, all Singaporeans, have died from complications due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said yesterday (October 4).

Four of them were men and the remaining four were women. They were aged between 60 and 94.

Five of them were vaccinated against Covid-19 and the remaining three were not, MoH said in its daily update on the coronavirus situation here.

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” it added, without indicating when they were infected with Covid-19 or died.

In total, 121 people here have died from complications after contracting the coronavirus.

MoH yesterday recorded 2,475 new cases of coronavirus infection in Singapore, with 1,859 in the community, 601 in migrant worker dormitories and 15 that were imported.

This brought Singapore’s total number of coronavirus cases logged since the start of the pandemic last year to 106,318. ― TODAY