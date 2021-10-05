Covid-19: 2,475 new cases in Singapore; dip in number of patients who need oxygen support

Singapore reported 2,475 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 — Singapore yesterday (October 4) reported 2,475 new cases of Covid-19.

Of these, 1,859 cases were in the community, 601 involved workers' dormitory residents and the remaining 15 were imported.

Among the new locally transmitted cases yesterday are 402 patients who are aged above 60, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in its daily update on the coronavirus situation.

There are 1,355 patients who are in hospital, 18 more than the day before.

Of these, 226 patients require oxygen support to help them breathe, down from the 250 reported the previous day.

The number of patients under intensive care has remained at 35.

“Of those who have fallen very ill, 221 are seniors above 60 years,” MoH said.

Eight more deaths were also reported on Monday, bringing the tally to 121 so far.

Singapore has logged a total of 106,318 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

MoH said that over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 98.2 per cent.

― During the same period, 544 cases required oxygen aid and 54 had been warded in intensive care units

― Of these, 50.5 per cent were fully vaccinated and 49.5 per cent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated

― Over the last 28 days, 61 infected people have died, of whom 31.1 per cent were fully vaccinated and 68.9 per cent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated

Clusters under monitoring

Among large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, a total of eight had new cases on Monday. This was one fewer cluster with new cases than the day before.

Of the eight clusters, five are migrant worker dormitories.

A total of 62 new infections were added to these eight large clusters on Monday.

MoH has also identified a preschool at Changi Airport as a new cluster under close monitoring.

Of the 12 cases reported at the Learning Vision centre located at the airport, 10 were students there and the remaining two were staff members.

Vaccinations

As of October 3, 82 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 9,284,447 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty and Moderna) have been administered.

So far, 4,594,926 people have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,509,533 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

MoH added that to date, it has invited about 550,000 eligible seniors to receive their vaccine booster.

It said that 299,155 individuals have received their booster shots and another 105,000 have booked their appointments.

In addition, 201,573 doses of other vaccines such as Sinovac that are recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 104,100 individuals. ― TODAY