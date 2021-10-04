Six elderly Singaporeans die of Covid-19 complications; death toll rises to 113

Singapore MOH yesterday recorded 2,057 new cases of coronavirus infection, with 1,676 in the community, 373 in the migrant worker dormitories and eight imported cases. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 — Six more people, all Singaporeans, have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Five of them are men and one is a woman, all aged between 68 and 91.

Four of them had been vaccinated against Covid-19 while the other two had not.

Five of them had various underlying medical conditions, while an unvaccinated case had no known medical conditions.

The ministry in its release did not indicate when they were infected or died.

In total, 113 have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

MOH yesterday recorded 2,057 new cases of coronavirus infection in Singapore, with 1,676 in the community, 373 in the migrant worker dormitories and eight imported cases.

This brought Singapore’s total number of coronavirus cases logged since the start of the pandemic last year to 103,843. — TODAY