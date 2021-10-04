Covid-19: 2,057 new cases in Singapore; number of patients in hospital drops

As of Saturday, 82 per cent of the population in Singapore have been fully vaccinated and 85 per cent have received at least one dose. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday recorded 2,057 new cases of coronavirus infection in Singapore, with 1,676 in the community, 373 in the migrant worker dormitories and eight imported cases.

This brought Singapore’s total number of coronavirus cases logged since the start of the pandemic last year to 103,843.

Among the 2,049 local cases are 430 seniors above the age of 60.

A total of 1,337 Covid-19 patients are currently warded in hospital, 85 fewer than the day before.

There are 250 patients requiring oxygen support, up from 243 the previous day.

Thirty-five are in the intensive care units (ICU), an increase from 31 reported on Saturday.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 242 are seniors above 60 years old.

Six more people, all elderly Singaporeans, have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 113.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 98.1 per cent.

A total of 539 cases required oxygen support and 55 had been in the ICU.

Of these, 50.2 per cent were fully vaccinated and 49.8 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Fifty-four people have died, of whom 29.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and 70.4 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Clusters

Among large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, nine had new cases, with a total of 149 new infections added yesterday.

Of the nine clusters, seven are foreign worker dormitories.

Vaccinations

As of Saturday, 82 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated and 85 per cent have received at least one dose.

The authorities have administered a total of 9,262,396 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna vaccines.

In total, 4,594,812 individuals have received at least one shot of these vaccines, while 4,491,311 people having completed the full vaccination regimen.

The authorities have also invited about 500,000 eligible seniors to receive their booster doses. A total of 279,787 individuals have received their booster shots and another 90,000 have booked their appointments.

In addition, 201,185 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 103,723 individuals. — TODAY