Eight Singaporean seniors die of Covid-19 complications; death toll crosses 100-mark to reach 103

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 — Singapore’s death toll from Covid-19 has crossed the 100-mark, following the announcement on Friday (Oct 1) night by the authorities that eight more Singaporean seniors have died from complications due to the disease.

Of the eight, seven were men and one was a woman, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its update on the coronavirus situation here.

They were aged between 66 and 96.

Four had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, two were partially vaccinated and the other two were fully vaccinated,

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” MOH said.

It did not indicate when they were infected or died.

In total, 103 people here have died from complications due to the disease.

On Friday, the ministry confirmed a record 2,909 new cases of Covid-19, of which 2,079 were community cases. The other 818 were migrant worker dormitory residents and 12 were imported.

Singapore has logged a total of 99,430 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year. — TODAY

