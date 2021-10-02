10 public entertainment, nightlife outlets under investigation for breach of liquor control, Covid-19 rules

The police are investigating 99 people following island-wide enforcement operations on 192 massage establishments and 91 public entertainment and nightlife outlets between August 19 and September 24 this year. ― ETX Studio pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 — A total of 10 licensed and unlicensed public entertainment and nightlife outlets were found to have committed various liquor control and Covid-19 safe distancing breaches following island-wide enforcement operations by the police between August 19 and September 24 this year.

In a news release on Saturday (October 2), the police, which also conducted enforcement operations on massage parlours, said that they had rounded up 99 people from 192 massage establishments and 91 public entertainment and nightlife outlets for investigations.

In one of the cases that occurred on September 24, the police had conducted a joint operation with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) after receiving a tip-off that there were hostesses working at a food and beverage (F&B) outlet located along Media Circle.

Six South Korean women, aged between 23 and 31, were arrested for employment-related offences, said the police.

“During the raid, the six women were allegedly found to have provided companionship to customers in return for the purchase of drinks at the outlet, for which they would earn commission. They were arrested for working without a valid work permit under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act,” the police said.

Four of the six women and ten other people found within the outlet, will also be investigated by SFA for allegingly breaching the permitted group size of five for social gatherings.

The police added that the F&B outlet’s operator will be investigated for breaches including failing to:

Minimise interactions between staff, visitors and customers

Ensure safe distancing of at least 1 metre between seated customers

Put in place measures to enable contact tracing of every customer and visitor

The police said that investigations against 38 people, comprising operators, staff members and customers, are ongoing.

Enforcement Against Massage Establishments

Thirty-two massage establishments were also found to have committed breaches following police enforcement operations.

Twenty-five of these establishments were also allegedly found to be operating without a valid license, while masseuses were found to be purportedly offering or providing sexual services within the premises of 12 establishments, the police said.

A total of 23 women, aged between 22 and 47, were also arrested for allegedly providing sexual services within the massage establishments.

The police said they also found masseuses and customers not wearing a mask during the provision of massage services at two of these premises.

The massage establishments will be issued a 10-day closure order and a fine of S$1,000 (RM3,083) for failure to ensure that all staff and customers wear a mask within the licensed premises.

The customers are also liable for a fine of S$300 (RM925) for not wearing a mask.

Investigations against 61 people, comprising operators, masseuses and customers are ongoing.

“The police will continue to carry out regular enforcement checks on massage establishments and public entertainment outlets to suppress vice and other illicit activities. Members of the public and businesses are advised to take the prevailing safe management measures seriously.

“The police have zero tolerance for irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of these measures and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.” ― TODAY