Singapore Covid-19 death toll reaches 95 with death of two unvaccinated seniors

Two more seniors have died from complications due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said — TODAY file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 — Two more seniors have died from complications due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Sept 30) night.

The two women — a 79-year-old permanent resident and an 87-year-old Singaporean — were not vaccinated against Covid-19.

MOH said that both of them had various underlying medical conditions.

In total, 95 people have died from complications due to the disease, including 40 this month.

On Thursday, the ministry confirmed a record 2,478 new cases of Covid-19, of which 2,022 were community cases. The other 452 were migrant worker dormitory residents and four were imported.

Singapore has logged a total of 96,521 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year. — TODAY