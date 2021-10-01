Covid-19: Seniors in Singapore who got second vaccine dose on April 1 or earlier can get booster shot without appointment

People aged 60 and above who have completed their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine on or before April 1 will be able to get their booster shots without having to book an appointment. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 — People aged 60 and above who have completed their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine on or before April 1 will be able to get their booster shots without having to book an appointment from Friday (Oct 1).

In a press statement on Thursday night, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the move will make it more convenient for the seniors to receive their booster dose.

This would apply to Singaporeans, permanent residents as well as long-term pass holders who have taken the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

To get the vaccine booster, they would be able to go to any vaccination centres, polyclinics or participating Public Health Preparedness Clinics, which are clinics activated during a public health emergency to administer vaccinations and treatments.

Other people aged 60 and above will be able to go to any of these vaccination sites once they have met the “recommended window of six months after their second dose”.

To date, MOH has invited about 500,000 eligible seniors to receive their booster shots.

Of these, 215,729 people have received the booster and another 119,000 have booked their appointments.

MOH said that data from Israel’s nationwide booster vaccination roll-out shows that a vaccine booster dose in persons aged 60 and above maintain strong protection against Covid-19 without additional safety concerns.

“We urge all seniors who are eligible for the booster programme to step forward to receive their booster dose,” the ministry said.

In a Facebook post on Thursday night, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the booster shot will help to maintain a “high level of immunity among our seniors”, stressing that the booster dose is “safe and effective”.

“Encourage your senior loved ones to get their booster when it’s their turn,” he added. — TODAY