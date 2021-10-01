Covid-19: 2,478 new cases in Singapore; increase in patients hospitalised

Singapore reported a record 2,478 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday. ― AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 — Singapore reported a record 2,478 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday (Sept 30), with 2,022 cases in the community, 452 in migrant worker dormitories and four that were imported.

The tally surpassed the previous daily high of 2,268 that was recorded just the day before.

Among the new locally transmitted cases on Thursday are 535 patients who are aged above 60, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update on the coronavirus situation.

There are 1,360 patients who are in hospital, 25 more than the day before.

Of these, 204 patients require oxygen support to help them breathe, up from the 197 reported the previous day.

The number of patients under intensive care has remained at 34.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 197 are patients aged over 60.

Two more deaths were also reported on Thursday, bringing the tally to 95 so far.

Singapore has logged a total of 96,521 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

MOH said that over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 98.1 per cent.

During the same period, 443 cases required oxygen aid and 52 had been warded in intensive care units

Of these, 49.9 per cent were fully vaccinated and 50.1 per cent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated

Over the last 28 days, 37 people have died, of whom 29.7 per cent were fully vaccinated and 70.3 per cent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated

Clusters under monitoring

Among large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, a total of 15 had new cases on Thursday. This was three more large clusters than the day before.

Among the 15, 11 are foreign worker dormitories.

A total of 187 new infections were added to these 15 large clusters on Thursday.

MOH has also identified the MWS Christalite Methodist Home in Marsiling as a new cluster under close monitoring.

It found that Covid-19 was spreading among workers and residents at the home, which provides care and shelter for the chronically ill, frail and destitute. Of the 29 cases detected there so far, 28 are residents and the remaining one is a worker.

Vaccinations

As of Sept 29, 82 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 9,183,076 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty and Moderna) have been administered.

So far, 4,593,801 people have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,484,783 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

MOH added that to date, it has invited about 500,000 eligible seniors to receive their vaccine booster.

It said that 215,729 individuals have received their booster shots and another 119,000 have booked their appointments.

In addition, 197,155 doses of other vaccines such as Sinovac that are recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 100,012 individuals. — TODAY