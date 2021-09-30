Record 2,268 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; increase in number of patients in ICU

Singapore reported a record 2,268 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. — Picture by Ooi Boon Keong for TODAY

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 — Singapore reported a record 2,268 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday (Sept 29), with 1,810 cases in the community, 448 in migrant worker dormitories and 10 that were imported.

Wednesday’s Covid-19 numbers surpassed the previous daily high of 2,236 that was recorded just the day before.

Among the local cases are 510 people who are aged above 60, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update on the coronavirus situation.

There are 1,335 infected people who are in hospital, 10 more than the day before, MOH added.

Of these, 197 patients require oxygen support to help them breathe, down from the 209 reported the previous day.

The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) is now 34, up by four from the day before.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 192 are patients aged over 60.

Eight more deaths were also reported on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 93 so far.

Singapore has recorded a total of 94,043 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

MOH said that over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 98.1 per cent.

During the same period, 419 cases required oxygen aid and 52 had been warded in ICUs

Of these, 50.3 per cent were fully vaccinated and 49.7 per cent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated

Over the last 28 days, 36 people have died, of whom 30.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and 69.4 per cent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Clusters under monitoring

There are a total of 12 large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry.

Among them, eight are foreign worker dormitories.

The remaining four include a daycare centre for elders near Bedok Road, the Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, My Little Campus (Yishun) infantcare centre and preschool, as well as LearnJoy Education Centre.

A total of 155 new infections were added to these 12 clusters on Wednesday.

Vaccinations

As of Sept 28, 82 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 9,157,529 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty and Moderna) have been administered, including 196,211 booster doses.

MOH added that to date, it has invited about 500,000 eligible seniors to receive their vaccine booster.

So far, 4,593,717 people have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,482,167 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 195,791 doses of other vaccines such as Sinovac that are recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 98,772 individuals. — TODAY