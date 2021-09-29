Record 2,236 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; increase in number of seriously ill patients and those hospitalised

Singapore has recorded a total of 91,775 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 — Singapore logged a record 2,236 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, with 1,711 cases in the community, 515 in migrant worker dormitories and 10 that were imported.

Yesterday’s Covid-19 numbers surpassed the previous daily high of 1,939 that was recorded on Sunday.

Among the local cases are 483 people who are aged above 60, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update on the coronavirus situation.

There are 1,325 infected people who are in hospital, 37 more than the day before, MOH added.

Of these, 209 patients require oxygen support to help them breathe, up from the 194 reported the previous day.

The number of patients in intensive care units is now 30, up by three from the day before.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 201 are patients aged over 60.

Five more death were also reported on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 85 so far.

Singapore has recorded a total of 91,775 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

MOH said that over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 98.0 per cent.

During the same period, 408 cases required oxygen aid and 47 had been in the intensive care units

Of these, 50.1 per cent were fully vaccinated and 49.9 per cent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated

Over the last 28 days, 28 people have died, of whom 35.7 per cent were fully vaccinated and 64.3 per cent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated

Clusters under monitoring

There was one new large cluster that is being closely monitored by MOH — the Man Fatt Lam Elderly Joy Daycare Centre located near Bedok Road.

There are a total of 11 cases there following the detection of two new cases.

MOH said that transmission had occurred among clients and staff members of the centre, which has been closed since Sept 25.

“Of the 11 cases, 10 are clients, and one is a staff.”

In total, there are 11 large clusters that are being closely monitored.

Vaccinations

As of Sept 27, 82 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 9,128,419 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty and Moderna) have been administered, including 172,090 booster doses.

MOH added that to date, it has invited about 500,000 eligible seniors to receive their vaccine booster.

So far, 4,593,439 people have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,480,474 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen

In addition, 194,270 doses of other vaccines such as Sinovac that are recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 97,311 individuals. — TODAY