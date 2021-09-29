Five elderly Singaporeans die of Covid-19 complications; death toll reaches 85

On Tuesday, MOH confirmed a record 2,236 new cases of Covid-19, of which 1,711 were community cases. — TODAY file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 — Five more seniors, all Singaporeans, have died from complications due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (Sept 28).

Of the five, four were men aged 69, 73, 74 and 79, while the remaining one was a 77-year-old woman.

MOH said that among the five, two were not vaccinated against Covid-19, one was partially vaccinated and the other two were vaccinated.

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” MOH said, without disclosing when they were infected or died.

In total, 85 people have died from complications due to the disease, including 30 this month.

On Tuesday, MOH confirmed a record 2,236 new cases of Covid-19, of which 1,711 were community cases. The other 515 were migrant worker dormitory residents and 10 were imported.

Singapore has recorded a total of 91,775 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year. — TODAY