Covid-19: Eight elderly Singaporeans die of complications; death toll reaches 93

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 — Eight more seniors, all Singaporeans, have died from complications due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said tonight.

Of the eight, five are men and the remaining three are women.

They are aged between 72 and 90, MOH said in its daily update on the coronavirus situation here.

Among those who died, six of them had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, one was partially vaccinated and the other was fully vaccinated.

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” said MOH, which did not indicate when the eight were infected or died.

In total, 93 people have died from complications due to the disease, including 38 this month.

Today, MOH confirmed a record 2,268 new cases of Covid-19, of which 1,810 were community cases. The other 448 were migrant worker dormitory residents and 10 were imported.

Singapore has logged a total of 94,043 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year. — TODAY