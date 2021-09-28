Singapore Health Ministry: No concerns if Covid-19 mRNA vaccine booster is taken slightly earlier than six months after 2nd dose

MOH said that this was to “provide some lead time” for them to book their appointments. — Singapore Ministry of Education pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today hat there are “no concerns” if vaccinated people aged 50 and above take their booster shot “slighter earlier” than six months after their second dose of a messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine, namely those from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

In response to TODAY’s queries, it said that it has been sending out phone text messages inviting this group to register for their Covid-19 vaccine booster from around five months after their second dose.

MOH said that this was to “provide some lead time” for them to book their appointments.

There has been some confusion among seniors who were invited to take their booster shots less than six months after their second dose.

Some have chosen to wait until they meet the six-month mark, whereas others said that they have managed to get their booster shots early.

On Sept 3, the expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination advising the Government had recommended that people aged 60 and above as well as residents of aged care facilities get their third dose six to nine months after receiving two doses.

For people with immune systems that are moderately to severely compromised, the committee recommended that they get their third dose two months after their second dose.

Last Friday, MOH said that this vaccine booster will be extended to people aged between 50 and 59 who have completed their two doses at least six months ago.

MOH told TODAY on Tuesday: “The expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination’s recommendation remains that persons aged 50 and above should receive a booster dose of a Pandemic Special Access Route mRNA vaccine from six months after the completion of vaccination with two doses.

“However there are no concerns if an individual takes the booster dose slightly earlier than six months.”

TODAY has sought further clarification from MOH on what it defines as “slightly earlier” and has requested comment from the Agency for Integrated Care, which coordinates Singapore’s community care efforts.

Neo Lay Yong, 67, who took her second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on April 8, said that she received her invitation from MOH for the booster shot on Sept 21.

When she clicked the link in the text message to register, only September slots were available for booking.

The part-time trader told TODAY that she will wait until appointment slots after Oct 8 are open, to comply with the Government’s instruction to wait six months after her second dose.

Although MOH, in its clarification on Tuesday, said that there were no concerns with taking the booster shot early, it did not state whether people aged 50 and above would be allowed to get their vaccine booster before the six-month mark is up.

Some seniors, however, have been able to get their booster shots early without facing any issues at the vaccination centre.

Madam Koh, 66, a housewife who took her second dose on April 1 and who did not wish to be identified by her full name, said that staff members at the vaccination centre did not stop her from taking her booster shot on Sept 19 even though she would reach the six-month mark only on Oct 1.

Another senior, who wanted to be known only as Madam Neo, said that she will wait at least six months from her second dose even though she has already been invited by MOH to book an appointment.

The 65-year-old retiree said that she has no particular concerns about taking the booster early.

“(It’s) just that less than six months sounds too soon,” she added. — TODAY