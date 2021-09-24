Singapore’s MOH to publish map of areas frequented by Covid-19 cases from Oct 1 to guide people’s movement and activities

The SafeEntry and TraceTogether contact-tracing systems will be used to inform individuals of recent confirmed close contacts to infected persons or recent exposure to an area of increased spread through health risk alerts and warnings. — Nuria Ling/TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 — A map of areas frequented recently by many confirmed Covid-19 cases will be published on the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) website from October 1.

In a media release today, MOH said that the map would hopefully “help guide individuals on (their) movement and activities”.

“Individuals who have been to these hot spots during the same timeframe are encouraged to monitor their health, perform regular antigen rapid self-tests throughout the 10 days following their potential exposure, and minimise any unnecessary interaction with others,” it said.

The SafeEntry and TraceTogether contact-tracing systems will continue to be used to inform individuals of recent confirmed close contacts to infected persons or recent exposure to an area of increased spread through health risk alerts and health risk warnings.

In its daily report on the Covid-19 situation, MOH used to disclose details of each new case detected in the community, including the places they had visited.

It stopped doing so at the end of June and instead focused its report on providing updates on the nationwide vaccination scheme as well as give breakdowns on the number of people who have developed a severe form of the disease.

MOH said at the time that the decision to remove this information was made by the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic, adding that it was part of its “strong focus on preventing the virus from spreading, vaccinating our population and starting the process to transit to a new normal”.

In its release today, MOH also said that there have been many queries over the various tests for quarantine orders, health risk warnings and health risk alerts, so it will be putting out information through public advisories in newspapers.

Some screening centres to open on weekends

To facilitate prompt testing over weekends, MOH said that from Saturday, eight regional screening centres and three Quick Test Centres will be open on the weekends as well.

These centres will cater to individuals with acute respiratory symptoms who wanted to take a free confirmatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test.

However, those headed to these centres will have to make an appointment beforehand to prevent overcrowding.

Appointment bookings are open from 6pm today to 3pm on Sunday for tests to be done on that weekend.

More details can be found at www.go.gov.sg/ari-weekend-testing. — TODAY