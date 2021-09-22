Three patients aged 50, 65 and 90 die of Covid-19 complications in Singapore; death toll reaches 68

Singapore has now had 68 people who have died after contracting the coronavirus. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 22 — A 90-year-old woman and two men aged 50 and 65 have died from complications due to Covid-19.

All are Singaporeans, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement tonight.

The 50-year-old man had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

He tested positive on Sept 13 and died yesterday.

He had no known medical conditions, MOH said.

The 65-year-old was also not vaccinated and had a history of diabetes mellitus, end stage renal failure and hypertension, MOH said.

He died from complications due to Covid-19 today.

The 90-year-old woman was fully vaccinated.

She had a history of stroke, asthma, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia which, together with her advanced age, made her more susceptible to severe illness, MOH said.

Hyperlipidaemia is a condition where a person has high levels of lipids such as cholesterol or triglycerides in the blood. It is one of the main risk factors for coronary heart disease and stroke.

The woman tested positive for the coronavirus on Sept 13 and died from complications arising from Covid-19 on Monday.

MOH did not state which hospitals the three patients were warded.

There are now 68 people here who have died after contracting the coronavirus.

Today, MOH reported 1,457 new Covid-19 cases, including 1,277 in the community.

To date, 81,356 people have been infected since the outbreak began last year. — TODAY