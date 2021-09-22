Singapore Covid death toll reaches 65

One 62-year-old woman and two men aged 74 and 83 have died from complications due to Covid-19 on Sunday and Monday. ― TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Sept 22 — One 62-year-old woman and two men aged 74 and 83 have died from complications due to Covid-19 on Sunday (Sept 19) and Monday.

All three are Singaporeans, the Ministry of health (MOH) said in a statement on Tuesday night on the coronavirus situation in Singapore.

The 62-year-old woman had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

She tested positive for Covid-19 infection on July 23 and was admitted to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital the next day.

She had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia and passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Monday.

The 74-year-old fatality was partially vaccinated against Covid-19 and had “a history of chronic kidney disease, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia,” said MOH.

He was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Aug 31 for an unrelated medical condition and tested negative for Covid-19 upon admission, said MOH.

Another test taken on Sept 9 came back positive for Covid-19 infection, and the man passed away from complications due to the virus on Sunday.

The third senior who died, 83, was fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

He had “a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, recurrent aspiration pneumonia, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia which, together with his advanced age, made him more susceptible to severe illness,” said MOH.

He was sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Sept 15 with Covid-19 symptoms, and tested positive on the same day.

He died from complications arising from the coronavirus on Monday.

There are now 65 people here who have died after contracting the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Singapore reported 1,178 new Covid-19 cases, including 1,038 in the community.

To date, 79,899 people have been infected since the outbreak began last year. — TODAY