Two Singaporean men in their 80s die of Covid-19 complications; death toll reaches 62

An 84-year-old man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on September 13 with Covid-19 symptoms. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 — Two Singaporean men in their 80s died on Sunday (September 19) from complications due to Covid-19.

The first is an 84-year-old man who was fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

He was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on September 13 with Covid-19 symptoms, the Ministry of health (MoH) said in a statement last night on the coronavirus situation in Singapore. He tested positive for Covid-19 infection on the same day.

He had “a history of heart disease, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia which, together with his advanced age, made him more susceptible to severe illness”, said MoH.

The second fatality is an 85-year-old man who was partially vaccinated and had tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

He was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on Saturday.

MoH said that he had no known medical conditions.

There are now 62 people here who have died after contracting the coronavirus.

Yesterday, Singapore reported 917 new Covid-19 cases, including 832 in the community.

To date, 78,721 people have been infected since the outbreak began last year. ― TODAY