Covid-19: 910 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore; clusters found at manufacturing firm, centre for adults with disabilities

SUN-DAC at Choa Chu Kang, an activity centre for adults with disabilities. ― Picture via Google Maps

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 — Singapore yesterday (September 20) recorded 910 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, with an activity centre for adults with disabilities and a manufacturing firm added to a list of active clusters under close monitoring.

Including seven imported cases, there were 917 new coronavirus infections reported here, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in its daily update on the coronavirus situation.

Of the new clusters that have emerged, the one at manufacturing firm JMS Singapore is the biggest with 21 cases in total, consisting 16 staff and five household contacts.

The other new cluster is at SUN-DAC at Choa Chu Kang, an activity centre for adults with disabilities, where a total of 12 cases have been found consisting of 10 clients and two staff.

The new locally transmitted cases comprise 832 community infections and 78 involving dormitory residents.

There were two deaths reported on Monday, that of an 84-year-old man and an 85-year-old man, both of whom are Singaporeans. They died of Covid-19 complications on Sunday.

Among the new locally transmitted cases are 230 seniors aged above 60.

In all, Singapore has recorded 78,721 coronavirus cases since the pandemic struck.

Patients in hospital

A total of 1,055 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital, an increase from the 873 that MOH reported on Sunday.

“Most are well and under observation,” said the ministry.

The number of seriously ill patients who require oxygen support is 128, with 18 in critical condition in the intensive care units (ICU), compared to 118 and 21 respectively on Sunday.

Of the 146 who have fallen very ill, 122 are seniors above 60 years old, said MOH on Monday.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who had no or mild symptoms is 98 per cent. A total of 210 cases required oxygen support, 21 had been in the ICU and six had died, of whom one was fully vaccinated while the other five were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Vaccinations

As of Sept 19, 82 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated, and 84 per cent have received at least one dose.

A total of 8,957,327 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna) have been administered, covering 4,575,856 individuals, with 4,451,877 people having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 183,409 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 87,084 individuals. ― TODAY