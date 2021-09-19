Unvaccinated Singaporean man, 90, dies of Covid-19 complications, taking death toll to 60

A 90-year-old man who died on Sept 17, 2021 from Covid-19 complications had a history of cancer, heart disease and pneumonia, the Singapore Ministry of Health said. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 19 — A 90-year-old man died on Friday from complications due to Covid-19.

The Singaporean man, who was not vaccinated against the disease, was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Friday with symptoms. He tested positive for the coronavirus on the same day, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update on the coronavirus situation yesterday.

The ministry said that the man had a history of cancer, heart disease and pneumonia.

Sixty people in Singapore have died after contracting Covid-19.

The country has been facing a recent surge in coronavirus infections, recording 1,009 new cases yesterday. Of these, 1,004 were locally transmitted. — TODAY