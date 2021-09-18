Covid-19: 934 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore

Singapore reported 934 locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 on Friday. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 18 — Singapore reported 934 locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 on Friday (Sept 17), with a shipyard in Admiralty added to a list of active clusters under close monitoring.

The cluster at Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard has 26 cases after two were added, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update on the coronavirus situation here.

Of the 934 locally transmitted cases, 96 were migrant workers staying in dormitories and 241 were seniors over the age of 60.

Including one imported case, there were a total of 935 new infections recorded on Friday.

The sole imported case had the infection while isolated.

Singapore has recorded a total of 75,783 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Clusters under close monitoring

MOH said that it is closely monitoring 12 large clusters, one fewer than the day before.

Giving details on the new cluster at Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard, it said that transmission took place in the workplace with further spread to household contacts of the infected persons.

Of the 26 infections, 23 are staff members and three are household contacts.

Seriously ill

There are 813 Covid-19 cases who are in hospitals as of Friday, down from 837 the day before.

“Most are well and under observation,” MOH said.

There are now 90 seriously ill patients requiring oxygen support to help them breathe, 13 more than the day before.

There are 14 patients who are under intensive care, two more than the day before.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 82 are seniors above 60 years old.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who had no or mild symptoms is 98.2 per cent, MOH said.

In all, 153 cases required oxygen support and 15 were under intensive care

All of the three patients who succumbed to the disease were not fully vaccinated

Vaccinations

As of Sept 16, 82 per cent of the population have completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent have received at least one dose.

A total of 8,903,190 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme, which include the Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty and Moderna vaccines, have been administered, covering 4,568,101 individuals.

A total of 4,438,511 people have completed the full vaccination regimen.

For other vaccines recognised under the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing such as Sinovac, 181,531 doses have been administered, covering 86,891 individuals. — TODAY