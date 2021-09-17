Unvaccinated Singaporean woman, 72, dies of Covid-19 complications; death toll reaches 59

In the latest death from Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said that the 72-year-old deceased had a history of atypical chest pain, Graves’ disease, hypertension and dyslipidaemia. — TODAY file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 — A 72-year-old Singaporean woman died on Thursday (Sept 16) from complications due to Covid-19.

The woman, who was not vaccinated against the disease, had developed symptoms on Sept 4 and tested positive two days later, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update on the coronavirus situation here.

She had a history of atypical chest pain, Graves’ disease, hypertension and dyslipidaemia, it added.

Graves' disease is an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid gland. Dyslipidaemia refers to elevated cholesterol levels.

There are now 59 people here who have died after contracting the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, the number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore totalled 74,848 with the addition of 910 new cases. — TODAY