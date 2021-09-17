Covid-19: Singapore says Poland, Saudi Arabia travellers to serve seven-day stay-home notice; those from Indonesia can transit

Poland and Saudi Arabia have been added into Category 2 of Singapore's border control risk classification. Travellers from countries or jurisdictions in this category are required to undergo a seven-day stay-home notice at their accommodation of choice. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today added more countries to the lists under which travellers have to serve stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, while easing transit restrictions for Indonesia.

Among the changes, MOH has added Poland and Saudi Arabia to a category called Category 2, where travellers are required to undergo a seven-day stay-home notice at their accommodation of choice.

Six more countries — Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France, Latvia, Portugal and Spain — are added into a separate Category 3.

Unvaccinated travellers from countries in this category will have to undergo a 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities, while those who are fully vaccinated may apply to serve their stay-home notice at a suitable accommodation of their choice.

All countries and jurisdictions are classified in one of four categories, with each category having a different set of border controls, based on their Covid-19 situation.

In a press statement on Friday, MOH also announced a slight relaxation of border restrictions on travellers from Indonesia.

Travellers who have been in Indonesia for the last 21 days would now be able to transit through Singapore as the Covid-19 situation has improved in the country, said MOH.

All these changes will take effect from 2359 hours on September 22.

Authorities previously banned Indonesians from transiting here after a surge in Covid-19 cases months ago.

Another change is that travellers from Indonesia entering Singapore would only have to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on arrival, instead of doing an antigen rapid test on top of a PCR test.

Beyond these adjustments, travellers from Indonesia are subjected to restrictions applied to countries in Category 4.

This includes serving a 14-day stay-at-home notice at dedicated facilities, and also undergoing multiple swab tests.

“As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures in tandem with our roadmap to becoming a Covid-19 resilient nation,” said MOH, adding that any changes to border measures will be updated on the SafeTravel website. — TODAY