Covid 19: 906 new locally transmitted cases; one cluster discovered at Blue Stars Dormitory in Singapore

A Covid-19 cluster at Blue Stars Dormitory in Boon Lay has 53 cases after 46 were added on Sept 16, 2021. — Screengrab from Google maps

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 — Singapore reported 906 locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 on Thursday (Sept 16), with a migrant workers’ dormitory added to a list of active clusters under close monitoring.

The cluster at Blue Stars Dormitory in Boon Lay has 53 cases after 46 were added, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update on the coronavirus situation here.

Of the 906 locally transmitted cases, 103 were linked to migrant workers staying in dormitories and 244 are seniors over the age of 60.

Including four imported cases, there were a total of 910 new infections recorded on Thursday.

For the imported cases, three were detected upon arrival in Singapore and one had the infection while isolated.

A 72-year-old unvaccinated Singaporean woman, who was not vaccinated against the coronavirus, died on Thursday from complications after being infected.

Singapore has recorded a total of 74,848 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Clusters under close monitoring

MOH said that it is closely monitoring 13 large clusters, seven fewer than the day before.

Giving details on the new cluster at Blue Stars Dormitory, it said that the infections were detected through pro-active testing and there is ongoing transmission among the dormitory residents.

All the residents there are being tested for Covid-19.

Seriously ill

There are 837 Covid-19 patients who are hospitalised as of Thursday, up from 822 the day before.

“Most are well and under observation,” MOH said.

There are now 77 seriously ill patients requiring oxygen support to help them breathe, one more than the day before.

There are 12 patients who are under intensive care, three more than the day before.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 69 are above 60 years old.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who had no or mild symptoms is 98.2 per cent, MOH said.

In all, 135 cases required oxygen support and 12 are under intensive care.

All of the four patients who succumbed to the disease were not fully vaccinated

Vaccinations

As of Sept 15, 82 per cent of the population have completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent have received at least one dose.

A total of 8,892,684 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme, which include the Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty and Moderna vaccines, have been administered, covering 4,564,676 individuals.

A total of 4,434,848 people have completed the full vaccination regimen.

For other vaccines recognised under the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing such as Sinovac, 180,118 doses have been administered covering 86,813 individuals. — TODAY