In Singapore, woman ditched Covid-19 swab test appointment to shop, visit boyfriend’s place while on MC

SINGAPORE, Sept 16 — When Janani Kalaychelvam was diagnosed with an acute upper respiratory infection, a doctor issued her a medical certificate (MC) and told her to return two days later for a Covid-19 swab test.

She ignored his instructions, leaving her Yishun home to go to Northpoint City shopping mall and her boyfriend’s home instead on the day of the test.

The 24-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty today (September 16) to one charge of contravening Covid-19 laws. Another two similar charges will be taken into consideration for sentencing on October 5.

Under the law, those diagnosed with an acute respiratory infection and given an MC cannot leave their home until they test negative for Covid-19.

Janani ultimately did not test positive.

The court heard that she had gone to OneDoctors Family Clinic along Yishun Ring Road on the evening of January 30 this year.

She complained of having a sore throat, cough and shortness of breath for a few days. The doctor told her to take a swab test in light of her symptoms.

However, he then checked with the clinic assistant and was told they had stopped collecting swab samples by that time. He explained to Janani that she had to return two days later for the swab test, which she agreed to.

The doctor also said he would usually issue a three-day MC for patients who took the test on the spot, but since she would be returning two days later, he would issue her a five-day MC.

He explained that she could not leave home during this period except to seek medical treatment or go to the clinic.

Despite acknowledging this, she took a taxi to her friend’s house to have dinner and remained there till about 3.50am.

On the day she was supposed to get her swab test, she instead stayed out for more than five hours. She went shopping at Northpoint City around 7.30pm before taking a taxi to her boyfriend’s home.

He and his mother were home and she stayed there till about 1am.

She neither wore her face mask nor told anyone about her MC.

Her lawyer, Tan Jun Yin from Trident Law, asked for time to prepare a mitigation plea. The prosecution did not reveal their sentencing submissions in open court.

Those convicted of breaching Covid-19 laws can be jailed for up to six months or fined up to S$10,00, or both. ― TODAY