In Singapore, 30-year-old man to be charged after allegedly forging doctor’s note on his vaccination status to dine in eatery

For using a fake document to gain entry into a dining place in violation of Covid-19 regulations, a 30-year-old man could be jailed or fined, or both. ― TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Sept 15 — A 30-year-old man will be charged today (September 15) with forgery after allegedly faking a doctor’s memorandum on his vaccination status in order to dine at a food-and-beverage outlet.

In a statement yesterday, the police said that the incident took place on September 1 at an establishment along Orchard Road.

After the staff member checked the man’s note from the doctor and suspected that it could have been forged, he was asked to leave.

The man complied and the staff member later reported the matter to the police.

“Through follow-up investigations, officers from Tanglin Police Division established the identity of the man and he was arrested on September 14,” the police said.

The man’s offence carries a jail term of up to four years or a fine, or both.

He is believed to be among the first to be charged with faking his vaccination status for the purpose of being allowed to dine at an eating place.

The prevailing regulation is that people who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 can eat out only at hawker centres and coffee shops, at up to two to a table, but not at other dining places such as food courts or restaurants. Only those who are fully vaccinated are permitted to dine in all eateries but up to five in a group.

The police said that they will not hesitate to take action against anyone who does not comply with the Covid-19 regulations or blatantly disregards the laws.

“Let us all do our part to curb the spread of Covid-19.” ― TODAY