Partially vaccinated Singaporean man, 80, dies of Covid-19 complications; death toll reaches 58

SINGAPORE, Sept 11 — An 80-year-old Singaporean man died yesterday (September 10) from complications due to Covid-19.

He developed symptoms on Sept 4 and tested positive for Covid-19 five days later on Sept 9 after being admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

“He had been partially vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of diabetes mellitus, heart failure, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia,” MoH said in a news release.

Hyperlipidaemia is a condition where a person has high levels of lipids such as cholesterol or triglycerides in the blood. It is one of the main risk factors for coronary heart disease and stroke.

There are now 58 people here who have died after contracting the coronavirus.

As of yesterday, the number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore totalled 70,612 with the addition of 573 new cases. ― TODAY