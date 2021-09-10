Unvaccinated Singaporean man, 62, dies of Covid-19 complications; death toll reaches 57

The man was taken to Singapore General Hospital for an unrelated medical condition on July 20 and tested positive for Covid-19 the next day. ― TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Sept 10 — A 62-year-old Singaporean man died on Monday (September 6) from complications due to Covid-19.

The man was taken to Singapore General Hospital for an unrelated medical condition on July 20 and tested positive for the disease the next day, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said last night in its report on the coronavirus situation here.

“He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of cancer and bronchiectasis,” MoH added.

Bronchiectasis is a chronic lung condition marked by an abnormal widening of airways, producing phlegm that patients cannot clear properly.

The ministry did not say why the man’s death was not reported earlier.

His death is the second Covid-19 fatality reported this week, following that of an unvaccinated 93-year-old Singaporean woman on Wednesday.

There are now 57 people here who have died after contracting the coronavirus.

Yesterday, the number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore crossed the 70,000 mark with the addition of 457 new cases.

To date, 70,039 people have been infected since the outbreak began last year. ― TODAY